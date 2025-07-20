Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 98.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 172.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.1% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 10,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.28.

NYSE:EMR opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

