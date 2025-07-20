Optimist Retirement Group LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,976,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BMAY opened at $42.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $156.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

