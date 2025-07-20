H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) vs. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Head-To-Head Review

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for H World Group and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H World Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

H World Group currently has a consensus target price of $40.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.75%. Given H World Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe H World Group is more favorable than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H World Group 13.74% 27.79% 5.35% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -282.07% -70.14% -14.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H World Group and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares H World Group and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H World Group $3.27 billion 3.09 $418.00 million $1.44 22.90 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $19.96 million 0.29 -$56.92 million ($8.73) -0.10

H World Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H World Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of H World Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of H World Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

H World Group has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H World Group beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels. The company was formerly known as Huazhu Group Limited and changed its name to H World Group Limited in June 2022. H World Group Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. is a resort and entertainment company, which leverages the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

