Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 647 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,108,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,085,000 after acquiring an additional 498,531 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $365,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 435,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,927,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,242,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,291,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

