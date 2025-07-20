Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 63 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after buying an additional 1,539,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after buying an additional 427,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after buying an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after buying an additional 722,582 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.19.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $286.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $181.81 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.39 and its 200 day moving average is $254.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

