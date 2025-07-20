Contrasting Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) and Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) and Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Packaging Corporation of America and Nine Dragons Paper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Packaging Corporation of America 0 4 1 1 2.50 Nine Dragons Paper 0 0 0 0 0.00

Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus target price of $217.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.00%. Given Packaging Corporation of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Packaging Corporation of America is more favorable than Nine Dragons Paper.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Packaging Corporation of America pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nine Dragons Paper pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Packaging Corporation of America pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Packaging Corporation of America and Nine Dragons Paper”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Packaging Corporation of America $8.38 billion 2.14 $805.10 million $9.56 20.90 Nine Dragons Paper $8.25 billion 0.24 $107.12 million N/A N/A

Packaging Corporation of America has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Dragons Paper.

Risk and Volatility

Packaging Corporation of America has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Dragons Paper has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Packaging Corporation of America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Packaging Corporation of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Packaging Corporation of America and Nine Dragons Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Packaging Corporation of America 10.09% 20.08% 9.77% Nine Dragons Paper N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Packaging Corporation of America beats Nine Dragons Paper on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on transportation assets, such as rail cars, and trucks. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and recycled and kraft pulp products. It also operates in Vietnam, Malaysia, and the United States. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

