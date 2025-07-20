North Forty Two & Co. Buys 250 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

North Forty Two & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of North Forty Two & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. North Forty Two & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,177,000 after buying an additional 874,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,362,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,721,000 after acquiring an additional 317,430 shares during the period. Finally, American Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.23 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.