Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 276,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 176,238 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 548,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 437,895 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 106,464 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.9%

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.42 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 262.15% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

