Hedera Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $11.51 billion and $522.13 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00021152 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,392,670,019 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 42,392,670,019.29769809 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.26691341 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 357 active market(s) with $550,858,943.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.