Mirror Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $54.24 Thousand (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $54.24 thousand worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,992.01 or 1.00010098 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117,671.85 or 0.99839190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Mirror Protocol (MIR)?Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform that allows users to create and trade synthetic assets, also known as “mirrored assets”. These assets track the price of real-world assets, such as stocks, commodities, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).Who created Mirror Protocol (MIR)?Mirror Protocol was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the co-founder and CEO of Terraform Labs.What is Mirror Protocol (MIR) used for?Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets, which are created by “mirroring” the price movements of real-world assets. Users can trade these synthetic assets on the Mirror Protocol platform, allowing them to gain exposure to the price movements of a wide range of real-world assets without actually owning them. Mirror Protocol also allows users to participate in liquidity provision and governance processes, by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.