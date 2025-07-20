Catizen (CATI) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Catizen (CATI) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $32.53 million and $11.75 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can currently be bought for $0.0998 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Catizen has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Catizen alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,992.01 or 1.00010098 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,671.85 or 0.99839190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,790,000 tokens. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 325,790,000 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.09655428 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $10,652,350.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.