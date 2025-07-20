Dollar General’s (DG) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Melius raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.04.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.13. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $126.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

