Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Now – July 19th

Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sarepta Therapeutics, and AbbVie are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture and market prescription drugs, vaccines and other medical therapies. Their performance is often driven by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patent lifecycles and healthcare policy changes. Because drug development is costly and time-consuming, these stocks can exhibit both high growth potential and significant volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded up $10.28 on Friday, reaching $771.78. 3,351,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $767.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $731.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

NYSE:ABT traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,570,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,882. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.45. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.92 and a one year high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded down $9.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $415.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $410.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $7.90 on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,793,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.34. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $150.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRPT

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.26. 5,331,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,318,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.17 and a 200-day moving average of $189.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Read More