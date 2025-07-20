New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy makes up approximately 0.3% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:ES opened at $65.41 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

