J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $7.86 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 125.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,955,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,601 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 183,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,840,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG stock opened at $405.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.70. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $286.00 and a 52 week high of $406.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

