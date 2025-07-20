Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $33,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 344.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 75.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $360.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

