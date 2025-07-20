New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,995,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,800,952,000 after acquiring an additional 179,195 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,334,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,362,000 after acquiring an additional 301,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $345,823,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,906,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,698,000 after acquiring an additional 259,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $81.93 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.51.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.55.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

