J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 28,134 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 123.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,849,769 shares of company stock worth $54,932,307 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $168.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.55. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

