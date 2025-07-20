Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 23,582 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $32,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,207,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $15,943,075.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,736,415,941.92. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,116,990 shares of company stock valued at $256,892,992. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.12.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $227.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.29 and its 200-day moving average is $243.87. The stock has a market cap of $257.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

