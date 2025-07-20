Nwam LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Nwam LLC increased its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 42.0% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in BlackRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 93.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 7.3% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $1,104.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,013.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $972.96. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,119.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

