Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 13 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,104.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,013.56 and a 200 day moving average of $972.96. The firm has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,119.19.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

