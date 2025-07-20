Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $803,000 Position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $723,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in CSX by 6.3% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in CSX by 18.2% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 63,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 10.6% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 135.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Down 0.3%

CSX stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. CSX Corporation has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

