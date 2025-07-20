Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price at $75.10

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 45,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,478.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $93.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

