Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $73.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $74.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

