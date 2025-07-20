Financial Review: Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Free Report) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rostelecom OJSC N/A N/A N/A Bandwidth -0.14% 1.46% 0.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rostelecom OJSC and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rostelecom OJSC 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bandwidth 1 1 4 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 33.85%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Rostelecom OJSC.

68.5% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and Bandwidth”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rostelecom OJSC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bandwidth $748.49 million 0.62 -$6.52 million ($0.35) -44.40

Rostelecom OJSC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bandwidth.

Risk & Volatility

Rostelecom OJSC has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Rostelecom OJSC on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rostelecom OJSC

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, a service for households that offers smart intercom and online telemetry of resource meters; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services, as well as video surveillance platform. It also offers Kapsula, a smart speaker; submarine cables; maintenance and recreational; engineering design; data and data storage; and telecommunication and IT consulting services. In addition, the company engages in leasing of equipment; communication equipment; manufacturing, retail, real estate, and venture and pension fund activities. Further, it provides solutions for electronic government, cybersecurity, data center and cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

