Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 42,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $36.34 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

