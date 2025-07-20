Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 390 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,300,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,823,000 after buying an additional 538,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,173,000 after buying an additional 64,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,726,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,076,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,588,000 after buying an additional 224,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,996,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,509,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $227.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. HSBC raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.29.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

