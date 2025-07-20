Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,989 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aramark were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Aramark by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Aramark has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $44.01.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

