HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 20,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

