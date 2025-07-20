Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,444,000 after buying an additional 3,029,009 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,648,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,887 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,326,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 895,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

