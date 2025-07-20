BKM Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ASML by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $734.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $769.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $728.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $945.05. The company has a market cap of $289.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.73.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

