Souders Financial Advisors Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 185,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,140,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 233,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,077,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,539 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.76 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
