BKM Wealth Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

BKM Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 104,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

