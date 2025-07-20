Souders Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.53% of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNG. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGNG opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.04 million and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

About Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

