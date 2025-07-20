UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $169.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.61.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $101.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average of $132.62. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.