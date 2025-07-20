Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,094 shares during the period. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.34% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 122,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

CGMS stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

