Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.43%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

