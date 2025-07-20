Souders Financial Advisors Sells 4,364 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $95,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,648,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 75,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,518,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $348.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $643.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.82 and a 200-day moving average of $343.82.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

