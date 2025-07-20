Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 76,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 85,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 232,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after buying an additional 118,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.35 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

