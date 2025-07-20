Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCO Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

