Coastwise Capital Group LLC Has $899,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 155.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,633,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 270,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.93.
NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.11.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
