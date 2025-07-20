Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,639 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,306,000 after buying an additional 10,346,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,169,000 after buying an additional 7,868,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,322,000 after buying an additional 6,911,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

