Coastwise Capital Group LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,891.24. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,905 shares of company stock worth $10,530,833. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

