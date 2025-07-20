Contrasting Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) & Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM)

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) and Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of Farmer Brothers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Farmer Brothers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sprouts Farmers Market has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmer Brothers has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprouts Farmers Market $7.72 billion 2.10 $380.60 million $4.45 37.22 Farmer Brothers $341.09 million 0.09 -$3.88 million ($0.68) -2.07

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and Farmer Brothers”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than Farmer Brothers. Farmer Brothers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprouts Farmers Market, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and Farmer Brothers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprouts Farmers Market 5.53% 34.20% 12.43% Farmer Brothers -4.20% -26.00% -6.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sprouts Farmers Market and Farmer Brothers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprouts Farmers Market 0 9 5 0 2.36 Farmer Brothers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus price target of $167.86, suggesting a potential upside of 1.33%. Farmer Brothers has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 219.15%. Given Farmer Brothers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farmer Brothers is more favorable than Sprouts Farmers Market.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Farmer Brothers on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Farmer Brothers

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee. It also engage installation, repair, and refurbishment services for an array of coffee, tea, and juice equipment. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, and large institutional buyers and national account customers. The company distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as website. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

