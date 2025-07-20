Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.