Optimist Retirement Group LLC Acquires 52,220 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 984.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,220 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s International comprises approximately 1.2% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,589,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,912 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,500,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,635,000 after purchasing an additional 102,128 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,933,000 after purchasing an additional 603,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.19. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $60.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $518.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.48 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 78.30%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

