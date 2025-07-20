Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) versus BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Critical Review

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BYD has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and BYD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A BYD 5.71% 22.70% 5.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and BYD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 4 0 0 1.80 BYD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus price target of $1.61, suggesting a potential upside of 47.34%. BYD has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 425.99%. Given BYD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BYD is more favorable than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and BYD”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.03 billion 1.14 -$2.05 billion ($0.57) -1.91 BYD $108.10 billion N/A $5.60 billion $0.71 22.76

BYD has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK. Polestar Automotive Holding UK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BYD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BYD beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About BYD

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products segment manufactures and sells mobile handset components, such as housings and electronic components; and offers assembly services. The Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products segment is involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobiles, and auto-related molds and components; rail transport and related business; and provision of automobile leasing and after sales services, automobile power batteries, lithium-ion batteries, photovoltaic, and iron battery products. The company develops urban rail transportation business. BYD Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.