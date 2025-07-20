Coastwise Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,414,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,825 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,643,140.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,995,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,537,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,148,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,833,000 after buying an additional 2,359,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

