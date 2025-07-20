GEODNET Price Down 4.4% This Week (GEOD)

GEODNET (GEOD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, GEODNET has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. GEODNET has a total market cap of $54.81 million and approximately $250.38 thousand worth of GEODNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GEODNET token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117,992.01 or 1.00010098 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,671.85 or 0.99839190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GEODNET Token Profile

GEODNET’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. GEODNET’s total supply is 989,289,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,164,483 tokens. GEODNET’s official Twitter account is @geodnet_. The official website for GEODNET is www.geodnet.com.

GEODNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GEODNET (GEOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. GEODNET has a current supply of 989,289,568 with 317,164,483.62 in circulation. The last known price of GEODNET is 0.17047736 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $203,665.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geodnet.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GEODNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GEODNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GEODNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

