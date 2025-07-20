Head-To-Head Analysis: Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.2% of Usio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Expensify shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Usio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Expensify shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Usio has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expensify has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Usio 3.95% 0.74% 0.12% Expensify -6.66% -7.60% -5.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Usio and Expensify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Usio and Expensify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Usio 1 0 1 0 2.00 Expensify 0 1 2 0 2.67

Usio presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.72%. Expensify has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Given Usio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Usio is more favorable than Expensify.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Usio and Expensify”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Usio $82.93 million 0.57 $3.31 million $0.11 16.18 Expensify $139.24 million 1.22 -$10.06 million ($0.09) -23.56

Usio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Usio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Usio beats Expensify on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Usio

Usio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation. In addition, the company offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. Further, it provides a proprietary web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. Additionally, the company offers prepaid and incentive card issuance services; and operates a prepaid core processing platform, as well as provides additional services, such as electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition, and printing and mailing services for various industry verticals, including utilities and financial institutions. It markets and sells ACH products and services primarily through resellers; and prepaid card program directly to government entities, corporations, and to consumers through the internet. The company was formerly known as Payment Data Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Usio, Inc. in June 2019. Usio, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

